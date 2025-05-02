Airsculpt Technologies Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results And Full Year Guidance

“We began the year reporting results in line with our expectations, and while we are early in our transformation, I am encouraged by the progress the team has made on the business imperatives we set in place at the start of the year and I remain confident that we have identified and are implementing the right actions to return to growth,” stated Yogi Jashnani, Chief Executive Officer.“To this end, the first quarter saw profitability strengthen compared to the fourth quarter on similar revenue, reflecting our cost reduction initiatives and expense discipline. We also experienced early benefits from our new go-to-market strategy with the re-focus of our marketing activities lifting lead volumes and improving our revenue decline as we exited the quarter. We continue to believe we have a significant long-term growth opportunity ahead given our proven track record of having completed more than 70,000 successful procedures. Consumers recognize AirSculpt for our effectiveness and attentive customer experience, which has led to consistency in our average revenue per case, demonstrating the value proposition we possess in the market.”

“As we begin the second quarter, we acknowledge we are operating in an uncertain environment, yet expect the disciplined execution of our business imperatives to help drive sequential improvement in revenue as we move through the year,” continued Mr. Jashnani.“We continue to focus on increasing lead generation, consultations and case conversion with our enhanced marketing and sales generation efforts, and expect the introduction of an expanded range of financing options to further assist us to achieve this goal. In addition, we have also begun to pilot skin tightening as a standalone offering, which has seen increasing interest, and believe we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity given the effectiveness of this service as part of our body contouring procedure.”

“Overall, I continue to believe that AirSculpt is an attractive business with a competitive moat that is ripe for disruption and that the best years lie ahead for AirSculpt and its shareholders. We are intently focused on executing our business imperatives, helping position us to deliver sustained long-term growth in revenue and profitability, generate free cash flow, and to increase value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Jashnani.

First Quarter 2025 Results



Case volume was 3,076 for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 17.9% decline from the fiscal year 2024 first quarter case volume of 3,746;

Revenue declined 17.3% to $39.4 million from $47.6 million in the fiscal year 2024 first quarter;

Net loss for the quarter was $2.8 million compared to net income of $6.0 million in the fiscal year 2024 first quarter; and Adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 million compared to $7.3 million for the fiscal year 2024 first quarter.

2025 Outlook

The Company projects full year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance as follows:



Revenues of approximately $160 to $170 million Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $16 to $18 million

For additional information on forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $5.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, with no availability on its revolving credit facility. The Company generated $0.9 million in operating cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $3.4 million for the same period of 2024. The Company was compliant with its bank covenants at as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

About AirSculpt

AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

