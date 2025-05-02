Organic Solar Cells Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Nanoflex Power, Genesink, Heliatek, Epishine, Solivus, Moresco, Solarmar Energy And More

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Solar Cells Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The organic solar cells market is estimated to attain US$333.169 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.94% from US$189.589 million in 2025.

In terms of design and adaptability, organic solar cells outperform conventional solar cells, which is projected to spur industry expansion. Technological advancement and product innovations are paramount for the organic solar cell market.

Consistent R&D promotes greater efficiency, better stability and durability, and lower cost of production, increasing the competitiveness and affordability of organic solar cells.

Market Trends:



Growing demand for cleaner energy and supportive government policies : To address the rising energy demands of the 21st century, there is a significant shift toward green and renewable energy sources, with solar energy emerging as one of the most reliable options. Rapid population growth, industrialization, and technological advancements are driving the need for substantial energy supplies. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), solar photovoltaics (PV) account for 60% of renewable energy. Utility-scale solar PV is the most cost-effective option for expanding power generation in most countries, especially amid rising natural gas and coal prices. Policy measures in regions like China, the European Union, and India are accelerating the deployment of both commercial and residential solar PV projects.

Global shift toward clean energy solutions : The worldwide push for cleaner energy sources is a major driver of innovation in the solar energy sector. Organic solar cells are gaining attention as a potentially more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional silicon-based solar cells. Asia-Pacific's market growth : Governments across the Asia-Pacific region are implementing various policies and programs to combat climate change by promoting low-energy infrastructure, which is boosting the demand for organic solar cells. For example, India's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana provides subsidies of 60% for rooftop solar systems up to 2 kW and 40% for systems between 2-3 kW, with a maximum benefit cap of 3 kW, encouraging households to adopt solar energy solutions.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Armor Group, and NanoFlex Power Corporation., among others:

