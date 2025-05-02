Oman Telecom Operators Country Report 2025, With Profiles Of Omantel Oman, Ooredoo Oman, Friendi Mobile, Renna Mobile, Awasr And Vodafone Oman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover insights with the Oman Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report, offering in-depth analysis of Oman's telecom market, regulatory trends, and competitive dynamics. Forecasting growth through 2029, the report highlights a 3.7% CAGR in total revenue, driven by 5G and broadband expansions.

The "Oman Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" offers a comprehensive analysis of Oman's current telecommunications landscape, with forecasts extending to 2029. This annual report provides a deep dive into the various segments, including fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile services, while shedding light on regulatory trends impacting the industry.

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Oman.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

The total telecom service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the 2024-2029, driven by contribution from mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data services revenue will increase at a CAGR of 6.4%, driven by growing adoption of 5G services that will yield higher data ARPUs over the forecast period, and MNOs offering data-centric plans to drive ARPU. Fixed broadband service revenue will at a CAGR of 3.9%, supported by growing fixed wireless and FTTH subscriptions on the back of broadband coverage expansions by the TRA.

Omantel Oman

Ooredoo Oman

FRiENDi Mobile

Renna Mobile

Awasr Vodafone Oman

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

