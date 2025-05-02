Legal Ethics Uncovered: Clare Roubion Joins Justin Chopin On Above The Legal Limit

The Gray Areas of Law with Clare Roubion | Episode 40

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The law is often viewed as clear-cut-but in reality, it's full of gray areas that challenge even the most seasoned attorneys. In Episode 40 of Above The Legal Limit, host Justin Chopin welcomes Clare Roubion, a legal ethics expert, for a candid and thought-provoking conversation on the nuanced dilemmas that define a lawyer's career.

From conflicts of interest and confidentiality issues to navigating the boundaries of professional responsibility, Clare offers expert insight into the ethical decisions lawyers face every day. This episode is a must-listen for legal professionals and anyone interested in the complexities of justice.

Episode Highlights:

In this deep-dive discussion, Justin and Clare explore:

- The Gray Areas of Legal Ethics: Why“doing the right thing” isn't always so simple in the legal world.

- Real-World Ethical Dilemmas: How lawyers handle conflicts, confidentiality, and difficult decisions in practice.

- Protecting Your License and Reputation: Why staying ethically sound is critical for long-term success in law.

- The Importance of Self-Awareness in Legal Practice: How reflection and mentorship can guide better choices.

“The Gray Areas of Law” is available now on Above The Legal Limit. Tune in on Spotify, Apple Podcasts , or YouTube to gain powerful insight into the ethical landscape of law.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm LLC, based in New Orleans, brings over 100 years of combined legal experience to personal injury, maritime law, and commercial litigation. The firm also prioritizes education, community engagement, and integrity in all aspects of practice.



