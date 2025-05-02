20% Off Tangem Wallet Limited Time!
π¨ Cyberattacks and scams are rising - Don't wait until it's too late. Tangem Wallet helps you store your assets safely, offline.
ποΈ You own the keys, you own your future - Unlike custodial services, Tangem gives you 100% control over your crypto. No middlemen. No compromises.
π Avoid volatility risks - With your wallet always ready, you can buy or transfer crypto instantly when the market moves.π Limited-Time Promo: Save Big in May!
For the first half of May, enjoy an exclusive double discount when you use our promo codes:
πΈ 15% OFF with code CRYPTO
πΈ +5% OFF with code EXTRA
π₯ That's a total of 20% OFF your Tangem Wallet!
And there's more...
π¦ FREE shipping when you choose the Family Pack , which includes:
1 standard black Tangem Wallet
1 limited edition collectable Tangem Wallet
Whether you're a seasoned crypto investor or just getting started, Tangem Wallet offers the peace of mind and freedom you need to navigate the crypto world confidently.
π Don't miss out - protect your assets and claim your 20% discount today!
Use promo codes: CRYPTO + EXTRA
π Tangem
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information βas isβ without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment