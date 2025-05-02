403
Teen Sensation Joshua Secures Flamengo Victory In Copa Do Brasil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A 17-year-old debutant named Joshua became the unlikely hero for Flamengo yesterday at Castelão Stadium in São Luís. The teenage striker came off the bench to score the only goal in Flamengo's 1-0 victory over Botafogo-PB in the Copa do Brasil third round first leg.
Flamengo coach Filipe Luís fielded an alternative lineup for this cup fixture, resting several regular starters. The Rio giants dominated possession throughout the match, controlling the ball for 77% of playing time.
Despite creating over 20 shooting opportunities, Flamengo struggled to convert their chances against a determined Botafogo-P defense. The breakthrough finally came in the 85th minute when Joshua, who had entered just six minutes earlier, capitalized on a rebound.
Goalkeeper Michael Fracaro had initially saved a header from Juninho, but the young striker reacted quickest to slot home the decisive goal. Joshua became an instant fan favorite among the 35,381 spectators who generated revenue of R$4.62 million.
Michael and Luiz Araújo both squandered clear opportunities for Flamengo earlier in the match. The Rio side pressed aggressively from the opening whistle but faced frustration against Botafogo-PB's defensive strategy.
Flamengo Takes Commanding Lead Over Botafogo-PB
Antônio Carlos Zago's team focused on maintaining their defensive shape while attempting occasional counterattacks. The match statistics reflected Flamengo's dominance, with the Rubro-Negro recording 11 corner kicks to Botafogo-PB's solitary attempt.
Botafogo-PB goalkeeper Michael Fracaro performed admirably under constant pressure, making seven crucial saves throughout the contest. Flamengo now holds a significant advantage heading into the return leg scheduled for May 21 at Maracanã Stadium.
The Rio side needs only a draw to advance to the round of 16. Botafogo-PB faces a challenging task, requiring a two-goal victory in Rio de Janeiro to progress in the competition.
Both teams return to league action this weekend before their decisive cup rematch later this month. Flamengo's gamble on youth paid dividends, potentially creating a new star in Brazilian football through Joshua's timely contribution.
