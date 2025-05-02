403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peru Files New Constitutional Complaint Against Former President Castillo
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's National Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday the filing of a constitutional complaint against former President Pedro Castillo for alleged passive bribery during his presidency.
The complaint also targets former Minister of Housing Geiner Alvarado and former Justice Minister Félix Chero for their roles in the alleged corruption scheme. Prosecutors claim Castillo demanded money from Alvarado in exchange for maintaining his ministerial position.
Alvarado allegedly collected funds from businesswoman Sada Goray, who represented Marka Group, through an intermediary named Salatiel Marrufo. This payment supposedly secured Goray's influence over the Mivivienda Fund through new board appointments.
The complaint forms part of a broader investigation into corruption networks allegedly operating from the government palace. Authorities assert these schemes directed state contracts toward connected individuals and businesses.
Legal Challenges Faced by Former President Pedro Castillo
The prosecutor's evidence allegedly traces money flowing between various government officials and private entities. Castillo currently serves preventive detention in Barbadillo prison near Lima.
The judiciary recently extended his imprisonment until August 2025 while investigations continue. He faces multiple legal challenges simultaneously, including an ongoing trial for his alleged December 2022 coup attempt.
During that incident, Castill attempted to dissolve Congress and rule by decree before lawmakers removed him from office. Prosecutors have requested a 34-year prison sentence for these actions alone. Castillo maintains his innocence throughout all proceedings.
The constitutional complaint process requires congressional approval before formal charges proceed. This mechanism exists specifically for high-ranking officials who normally enjoy immunity from standard prosecution.
The legislative chamber must now decide whether to approve charges against the former president. Castillo's administration suffered persistent instability during his 16-month presidency.
The former rural schoolteacher faced two impeachment attempts before his eventual removal. His legal troubles have multiplied since then, with authorities identifying him as the alleged leader of a criminal organization.
The former president consistently rejects all accusations. He previously described them as "orchestrated" and representing "a new form of coup d'état." Meanwhile, investigations continue into alleged corruption networks that prosecutors claim operated throughout his government.
The complaint also targets former Minister of Housing Geiner Alvarado and former Justice Minister Félix Chero for their roles in the alleged corruption scheme. Prosecutors claim Castillo demanded money from Alvarado in exchange for maintaining his ministerial position.
Alvarado allegedly collected funds from businesswoman Sada Goray, who represented Marka Group, through an intermediary named Salatiel Marrufo. This payment supposedly secured Goray's influence over the Mivivienda Fund through new board appointments.
The complaint forms part of a broader investigation into corruption networks allegedly operating from the government palace. Authorities assert these schemes directed state contracts toward connected individuals and businesses.
Legal Challenges Faced by Former President Pedro Castillo
The prosecutor's evidence allegedly traces money flowing between various government officials and private entities. Castillo currently serves preventive detention in Barbadillo prison near Lima.
The judiciary recently extended his imprisonment until August 2025 while investigations continue. He faces multiple legal challenges simultaneously, including an ongoing trial for his alleged December 2022 coup attempt.
During that incident, Castill attempted to dissolve Congress and rule by decree before lawmakers removed him from office. Prosecutors have requested a 34-year prison sentence for these actions alone. Castillo maintains his innocence throughout all proceedings.
The constitutional complaint process requires congressional approval before formal charges proceed. This mechanism exists specifically for high-ranking officials who normally enjoy immunity from standard prosecution.
The legislative chamber must now decide whether to approve charges against the former president. Castillo's administration suffered persistent instability during his 16-month presidency.
The former rural schoolteacher faced two impeachment attempts before his eventual removal. His legal troubles have multiplied since then, with authorities identifying him as the alleged leader of a criminal organization.
The former president consistently rejects all accusations. He previously described them as "orchestrated" and representing "a new form of coup d'état." Meanwhile, investigations continue into alleged corruption networks that prosecutors claim operated throughout his government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment