Colombia Cuts Benchmark Rate To 9.25% Amid Inflation Decline And Economic Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's Central Bank unanimously lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 9.25% on April 30, marking the first reduction of 2025.
The decision surprised financial markets, which had widely anticipated rates would remain unchanged due to persistent inflation concerns. The rate cut follows encouraging economic indicators that signaled room for monetary easing.
Annual inflation fell to 5.1% in March from 5.3% in February, while core inflation dropped to 4.8%. The Colombian economy grew by approximately 2.5% year-on-year during the first quarter, reinforcing confidence in the recovery trajectory.
Central Bank Governor Leonardo Villar emphasized the cautious nature of the decision despite the unanimous vote. "The reduction we have implemented means the interest rate has decreased by the same amount as core inflation compared to three or four months ago," Villar stated at the press conference.
The monetary authority maintained its GDP growth forecast at 2.6% for 2025 and 3.0% for 2026. Officials expect inflation to remain above 4% throughout 2025 before approaching the 3% target next year.
This gradual convergence justifies the measured pace of monetary easing. Finance Minister Germán Ávila welcomed the decision but expressed preference for a steeper cut.
Colombia's Monetary Policy
The government has repeatedly called for more aggressive monetary easing to stimulate economic activity. Business leaders have echoed these sentiments, citing high borrowing costs as a constraint on investment.
The ban acknowledged significant external challenges that limited room for more aggressive action. Global trade tensions, financial market volatility, and a stronger U.S. dollar have tightened Colombia's external financing conditions.
Recent tariff measures announced by U.S. President Donald Trump triggered exchange rate volatility in early April. This rate reduction represents a significant shift from the peak rate of 13.25% maintained throughout much of 2023.
The central bank had already implemented 350 basis points of cuts during 2024 before pausing the easing cycle. The monetary authority pledged to maintain its data-dependent approach.
Future decisions will balance inflation control against the need to support economic recovery without compromising price stability.
