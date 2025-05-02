Two Killed, As Many Injured In Road Accident In J & K's Rajouri

Officials said that a vehicle bearing registration number JK11E-0621 lost its control and turned turtle. In this incident two people were killed while two others were injured, who were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, reported news agency GNS.

The deceased have been identified as Shakoor Ahmad(22) resident of Dalhori Talli and Azhar Ali son of Mohd Mushtaq(12) resident of Manjakote. While as the injured have been identified as Razia Begum(30) wife of Zulfikar Hussain and Mohd Norani(56) son of Abdul Rameen both residents of Dalhori.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

