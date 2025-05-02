Emergency Simulation Held In Baku Metro To Test Disaster Response

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A joint tactical-special drill was conducted by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) and“Baku Metro” CJSC at the “28 May” and“Nizami” metro stations, aimed at improving coordination in case of emergencies in the subway system, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The exercise was themed“Organizing Joint Operations During Emergencies in the Baku Metro.” The drill was overseen by the MES Main Operations Department.

The simulation began with a mock report of a "fire" on the second track section between“28 May” and“Nizami” stations, received via the MES's emergency hotline“112.” In response, units from the State Fire Protection Service, the State Fire Control Service, and the Baku Regional Center were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Metro personnel initially took rapid action, closing the affected stations, activating tunnel lighting, opening emergency exit doors, and initiating first-response firefighting procedures.

Mobile fire and rescue teams from the Ministry, equipped with personal protective gear, swiftly assessed the scene and operational environment. The simulated fire was extinguished within a short period, and“victims” were evacuated using rescue tools and given“first aid” on-site.

Following the successful completion of the drill, participants reviewed the outcomes and exchanged insights on emergency prevention, rescue protocols, first aid procedures, and safety regulations during evacuation operations.

In total, 10 emergency vehicles and 63 personnel from the Ministry took part in the exercise.

