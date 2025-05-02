Honored Artist Nijat Kazimov Holds Seminar On Theater Art

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A panel seminar "Theatrical Pedagogy: Talent or Science?" has been held on the small stage of the State Academic National Drama Theater, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Centre of Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the State Academic National Drama Theater as part of the "Theater from Generation to Generation". The guest was Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, director, and actor Nijat Kazimov.

Speaking at the event, Acting Director of the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Centre of Culture (MEMİM) Vugar Humbatov, noted that the project aims to promote the development of the theatrical process in Azerbaijan by creating a platform for ideas and experience exchange between generations, organizing artistic discussions between youth and esteemed art figures, increasing attention to this sphere, and fostering an active creative environment.

During the seminar, Nijat Kazimov shared with the audience topics such as the theoretical and practical foundations of theatrical pedagogy, traditions and modernity in theatrical education, diversity, and new creative trends.

At the end of the event, moderated by theater scholar Daqlar Yusif, questions of interest to participants were addressed.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.