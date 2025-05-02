Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Injury Toll Rises To 30, Including Two In Critical Condition

2025-05-02 06:09:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in last night's drone attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 30.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“24 people received medical attention and will continue treatment at home. Six people remain hospitalized under medical supervision, with two-a man and a woman-in critical condition,” he wrote.















































Read also: Zaporizhzhia hit by 11 "Shaheds" overnight, damaging houses, factory workshops, and university buildin

As earlier reported, the Russian army launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia using attack drones, causing explosions in three districts and resulting in significant destruction.

