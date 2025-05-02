Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Injury Toll Rises To 30, Including Two In Critical Condition
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“24 people received medical attention and will continue treatment at home. Six people remain hospitalized under medical supervision, with two-a man and a woman-in critical condition,” he wrote.
Read also: Zaporizhzhia hit by 11 "Shaheds" overnight, damaging houses, factory workshops, and university buildin
As earlier reported, the Russian army launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia using attack drones, causing explosions in three districts and resulting in significant destruction.
