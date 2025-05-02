State Department: US Will Not Mediate Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The United States will not act as a mediator in peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Instead, Kyiv and Moscow must present concrete proposals for ending the war.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said this at a briefing on Thursday, May 1, according to Ukrinform.

Bruce said that U.S. President Donald Trump wants in every action that the United States has taken as a nation to do it diplomatically. She stressed that the U.S. leader "knows also that there is another part of the world, a whole globe that needs some attention."

She added that the United States remains "committed" to resolving the Russia-Ukraine war and will "help and do what we can" to support peace efforts.

"But we are not going to fly around the world at the drop of a hat to mediate meetings, that it is now between the two parties, and now – now is the time that they need to present and develop concrete ideas about how this conflict is going to end. It's going to be up to them," Bruce said.

At the same time, she reaffirmed that Washington would not remove any of the current sanctions imposed on Russia.

On April 29, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States would cease any mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war unless both countries offer concrete proposals to end it.