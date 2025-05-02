Enemy Amassing Forces For Assaults In Pokrovsk Sector Khortytsia Group

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces continue to build up troops for further attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched assaults on our defensive positions in Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novotoretske, Novooleksandrivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Uspenivka, and Andriivka. All attacks were successfully repelled. However, the enemy continues to amass forces for further offensives,” the statement reads.

Over the past day in the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces attempted an assault on Ukrainian positions in Vovchansk, but the attack was unsuccessful.

In the Kupiansk sector, the aggressor's army failed in its efforts to improve its tactical position near Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, occupying forces launched attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nadiya, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Terny, and Torske, all of which were successfully repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

Additionally, in the Yampolivka direction, four enemy motorcycles carrying personnel were destroyed.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian troops attempted to breach Ukrainian defensive positions near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, and Vesele. However, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to withstand the assault, inflicting losses on the enemy's superior numbers.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, Russian forces carried out assault operations near Markove, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, and Romanivka. Intense urban combat remains ongoing in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

Near Stara Mykolaivka, the enemy deployed six motorcycles, which were subsequently damaged and destroyed by Ukrainian defensive fire.

As reported, 199 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front yesterday, May 1.