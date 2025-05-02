Luxembourg To Allocate EUR 1M To Support Psychosocial Programs For Ukrainian Youth

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Luxembourg will provide EUR 1 million in funding to support psychosocial programs for Ukrainian adolescents and youth.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska announced the initiative on Facebook following a meeting between the Olena Zelenska Foundation's team and Luxembourg's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Xavier Bettel, during his visit to Kyiv.

During the meeting, Bettel confirmed Luxembourg's commitment to allocating the funds for the foundation's project aimed at providing essential psychosocial support to young Ukrainians.

"Luxembourg has been a steadfast partner to the Ukrainian people since the very first days of the full-scale invasion, offering support across multiple sectors-from humanitarian, military and energy assistance to diplomatic support at the international level," Zelenska emphasized.

According to her,“we had the opportunity to discuss, in greater detail, a new direction for the foundation's activities that we are actively developing-psychosocial support for adolescents and youth. This project is of utmost importance to us because young people in Ukraine are growing up amid the constant sound of sirens and explosions. They face anxiety, loss, uncertainty, and the daily hardships that war brings,” Zelenska stated.

She expressed her gratitude to Luxembourg for its decision to allocate EUR 1 million to the initiative and for its continued comprehensive support of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also discussed new assistance and support packages with Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel and Defense Minister Yuriko Backes. Talks included Luxembourg's role in the reconstruction efforts in Kryvyi Rih.