403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
(OCHA): Gaza Faces Worst-Case Scenario Amid Total Blockade
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 2 (KUNA) -- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned Friday Israeli occupation closure of all crossings to aid trucks and imposition of a total blockade on Gaza two months ago has triggered the countdown toward "the worst-case scenario in Gaza: an ongoing war alongside the near-total depletion of essential supplies".
Speaking online from Gaza City during a press briefing in Geneva, OCHA spokesperson in Gaza Olga Cherevko stressed that "the international community is now faced with a choice: to keep watching horrifying images of Gaza as it suffocates and starves or to show courage and moral conscience by taking decisions that break this brutal blockade."
She added, "The fate of Gazaآ's population hangs on collective responsibility to act they have no alternative amid a rapidly accelerating collapse."
Cherevko confirmed that Gaza is nearing total breakdown with fuel now restricted to only the most critical operations.
She also warned that "the continued scenes of killing and the stripping of peopleآ's dignity have become yet another surreal reality measured only in numbers of the dead and injured."
She emphasized that the international community still has the power to change this reality, asserting that humanitarian organizations are ready to resume aid distribution as soon as the crossings are reopened.
"We are committed to our principles and will continue to alleviate peopleآ's suffering wherever they are," she affirmed.
Cherevko noted that humanitarian assistance has come to a near halt due to the closure of crossings exacerbating both the food and health crises.
She explained that community kitchens have begun to shut down one after another while children are seen searching through piles of garbage for any flammable material they can use for cooking.
She urged for urgent and decisive international action to halt this catastrophe, warning that continued silence will only deepen the suffering of over two million civilians in the Gaza Strip. (end)
imk
Speaking online from Gaza City during a press briefing in Geneva, OCHA spokesperson in Gaza Olga Cherevko stressed that "the international community is now faced with a choice: to keep watching horrifying images of Gaza as it suffocates and starves or to show courage and moral conscience by taking decisions that break this brutal blockade."
She added, "The fate of Gazaآ's population hangs on collective responsibility to act they have no alternative amid a rapidly accelerating collapse."
Cherevko confirmed that Gaza is nearing total breakdown with fuel now restricted to only the most critical operations.
She also warned that "the continued scenes of killing and the stripping of peopleآ's dignity have become yet another surreal reality measured only in numbers of the dead and injured."
She emphasized that the international community still has the power to change this reality, asserting that humanitarian organizations are ready to resume aid distribution as soon as the crossings are reopened.
"We are committed to our principles and will continue to alleviate peopleآ's suffering wherever they are," she affirmed.
Cherevko noted that humanitarian assistance has come to a near halt due to the closure of crossings exacerbating both the food and health crises.
She explained that community kitchens have begun to shut down one after another while children are seen searching through piles of garbage for any flammable material they can use for cooking.
She urged for urgent and decisive international action to halt this catastrophe, warning that continued silence will only deepen the suffering of over two million civilians in the Gaza Strip. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment