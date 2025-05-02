Jordan U-16 National Team Boosted By Aspire Academy Training Camp

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Khaled Saad, coach of Jordan's national under-16 team, has said that their training camp at Aspire Academy has been a boost for his players.

The squad's week-long stay at Aspire Academy included two friendly games against the Academy. The matches are part of an ongoing schedule of friendly games organised by the Academy for the various age groups.

At the same time as the games for the under-16s, Aspire Academy's 2014 generation feeder team played four matches against Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir FK.

The international friendly encounters are a key part of Aspire Academy's commitment to athlete development by providing valuable opportunities for exposure, skill refinement, and cross-cultural football engagement.

Alongside the competitive matches, visiting teams benefit from Aspire Academy's world-class facilities and experience the renowned Qatari hospitality.

The friendly series with the Jordan under-16 national team saw Aspire Academy win the opening game, with the second ending in a draw. The games gave the young players the opportunity to take on strong regional opponents, providing real-time match experience in a competitive setting.

Coach Khaled Saad, a former Jordan international, explained why they chose to train at Aspire Academy.

“Aspire Academy was chosen for its world-class facilities and athlete-focused environment. We truly appreciated the hospitality and professionalism shown by the Aspire Academy team, which mirrors Qatar's strong sports culture and the close ties between our nations. Training at Aspire gave our players a valuable mental and physical boost,” he said.

Aspire Academy also welcomed players from Istanbul Basaksehir FK's 2014 age group for a training camp and four friendly games.

This gave the Academy's feeder teams a chance to continue their development as they strive to be offered a place as a full-time student-athlete at Aspire Academy.

More international visitors are due in May for training camps and friendly games against Aspire Academy, including Syria's under-16 and under-18 national teams as well as teams from Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.