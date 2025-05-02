Qatari Investors Encouraged To Tap Into Fast-Growing Startup Landscape

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: The State of Victoria, Australia, is extending a strong invitation to Qatari investors, highlighting a wealth of strategic investment opportunities across sectors such as renewable energy, health, sports, agri-food, education, and technology.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Gönül Serbest, Commissioner for Victoria to Europe, the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa at the Victorian Government Trade and Investment, emphasised the growing potential for collaboration between Qatar and Australia's fastest-growing state.

“Qatari investors will find Victoria offering a compelling, stable, and globally connected investment environment,” Serbest said.“As Australia's fastest growing state, Victoria contributes around 25 percent of the national GDP and population, and Melbourne has consistently ranked as one of the world's most liveable cities.”

With a population exceeding 7 million, Victoria offers a highly skilled and diverse workforce, backed by a $129bn startup and innovation ecosystem.“Melbourne is among the top 40 global startup hubs,” Serbest noted.“It provides a fertile ground for Qatari tech and innovation-driven investments, which aligns closely with Qatar's national vision to strengthen its own startup ecosystem.”

Sport has also become a cornerstone for bilateral engagement, with Victoria's capital, Melbourne, recognised globally as a leader in sports tech, event management, and infrastructure.“Melbourne is the sporting capital of Australia and a global hub for sports tech and innovation,” Serbest said. She also highlighted the recent successful trade mission timed with the SportNXT conference, which welcomed key Qatari participants, including representatives from the Qatar Foundation and Aspire Academy.

“As part of the delegation, we were thrilled to welcome to Melbourne, sporting legend and icon Tim Cahill, an enduring ambassador for Australia-Qatar relations,” Serbest said.“His presence spotlighted the strength of our people-to-people ties and the powerful role sport plays in uniting our two nations.”

Looking ahead, Victoria plans to build on this momentum with a return trade mission to the Gulf region, focusing on deepening partnerships in sports, technology, and innovation.“We are preparing to bring Victorian companies from the sports sector to Qatar and beyond, to explore business partnerships and knowledge exchange,” she confirmed.

Education and edtech are also on Victoria's radar for collaboration.“We'll be engaging stakeholders at the next WISE Summit, Qatar's premier global platform for education innovation,” Serbest said, pointing to Victoria's position as“Australia's education state,” with 11 universities (two ranked in the global top 50), 12 technical institutes, and over 1,000 private education providers.

In clean energy, Victoria is setting the pace with a target of 95 percent renewable electricity by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2045 - five years ahead of Australia's national target. Serbest stressed that“Victoria is investing approximately $35bn in new renewable energy projects, which aligns with Qatar's ambitions to diversify its energy sources.

Agriculture remains another core pillar of the pitch.“Victoria is widely recognised as Australia's agricultural powerhouse,” she said.

“We produce over one-third of the country's food exports, valued at $40bn, and we're a leader in sustainable farming and agtech. This presents tremendous potential for Qatari investors seeking access to the Asia-Pacific through a trusted agricultural base,” Serbest concluded.