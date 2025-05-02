Pet Dental Health Industry Report 2025, With Profiles Of Barkbox, Basepaws, Ceva Sante Animale, Dentalaire, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Imrex, Nestle Purina Petcare, Nylabone, Petiq And Petosan 

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Dental Health - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Pet Dental Health was valued at US$6.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$8.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Pet Dental Health market.

What Trends Are Driving the Importance of Pet Dental Health?

Several trends are driving the importance and focus on pet dental health. The growing awareness of the link between dental health and overall health in pets is prompting more pet owners and veterinarians to prioritize regular dental care. The pet care industry has seen a rise in the availability and variety of dental care products, driven by consumer demand for easy and effective solutions. The humanization of pets and the increased spending on pet care products, including health and wellness items, also contribute to the growing focus on dental health.

Furthermore, as the veterinary community continues to research and educate about the critical impact of dental well-being on a pet's overall health, pet owners are becoming more proactive in seeking out dental check-ups and treatments. These trends underscore the evolving view of pet dental care as an essential aspect of comprehensive health and wellness, rather than an optional or occasional concern.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Pet Dental Health market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments:



Indication (Gum Diseases, Endodontic Diseases, Dental Calculus, Oral Tumors, Other Indications)

Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Other Pet Types) Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Online Distribution Channel, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Gum Diseases segment, which is expected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.2%. The Endodontic Diseases segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis : Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7% CAGR to reach $1.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles : Coverage of players such as Barkbox, Inc. (BARK), Basepaws, Ceva Sante Animale, Dentalaire International, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc. and more. Complimentary Updates : Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry



Key Attributes:

