UAE's Industrial Strategy 2030: The Drive Behind Storage Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The UAE Storage Systems Market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing demand for innovative data storage solutions across sectors like retail, logistics, and manufacturing. Key drivers include government initiatives to modernize storage facilities and significant projects like the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030. Dubai and Abu Dhabi lead the market, supported by strategic investments in logistics and energy infrastructure. Future growth is projected to reach USD 428.7 million by 2028.

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Storage Systems Market Outlook to 2028" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE Storage Systems Market is experiencing significant growth, with its valuation hitting USD 305.7 million in 2023. Major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the frontrunners due to their role as regional economic and trade hubs. Dubai benefits from its strategic location, acting as a key gateway between East and West, propelling the demand for logistical and distribution solutions. The government's focus on modernizing storage facilities, particularly in cold storage for food products, further accelerates market expansion.

The Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 is pivotal, aiming to enhance the industrial sector's economic contribution to AED 300 billion by 2031. This aligns with the broader Operation 300bn, underlining the industrial sector as crucial for sustainable economic growth.

UAE Storage Systems Market Segmentation

The market is segmented into product types such as Racking Systems, Shelving Systems, Pallets, Storage Bins and Containers, and Mezzanine Floors, with rack systems leading due to their space-maximizing efficiency. Major end-users include Warehouses, Cold Storage, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Ports and Terminals.

The rise in e-commerce propels warehousing demand for better inventory management. Regionally, Dubai's strategic location and infrastructure grant it dominance, with Abu Dhabi's industrial activities boosting its market share.

UAE Storage Systems Market Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive with companies predominantly importing products and providing installation and service solutions. This competition ensures a variety of cost-effective options available to consumers.

UAE Storage Systems Industry Analysis

Market Growth Drivers

The need for energy resilience prompts demand for home energy storage systems. Residential sectors dominate, holding approximately 58.98% of the revenue share in 2023. Technological advancements in batteries, such as lithium-ion, and projects like the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, signify a move towards superior technology. The UAE Energy Strategy 2050's goal for a 50% clean energy mix drives the need for advanced storage solutions.

Market Challenges

Disparities in storage infrastructure across Emirates may hinder supply chain efficacy. While Dubai boasts advanced logistics, other regions may fall short, impacting service quality. The rapid tech evolution risks obsolescence of current systems, necessitating continuous upgrades.

UAE Storage Systems Future Market Outlook

Growth is anticipated to reach USD 428.7 million by 2028. Contributing factors include economic diversification, technological progress, and increased demand from e-commerce sectors.

Market Opportunities

Government investments in logistics infrastructure, like Dubai Logistics City, enhance supply chain efficiency, promoting the need for advanced storage solutions. Initiatives such as the Jebel Ali Free Zone encourage business operations, boosting warehouse demands. Emphasizing sustainability, providers can leverage eco-friendly solutions aligning with the UAE's Energy Strategy 2050, potentially attracting environmentally conscious clients.

Company Coverage:



Dematic

SSI Schaefer

Swisslog

Khalifa Port

Al Harithi Group

Interroll

KION Group

Vanderlande

Jungheinrich

TGW Logistics Group

Robot System Products

Honeywell Intelligrated

Mitsubishi Logisnext

Daifuku Mecalux

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Executive Summary of UAE and Storage Systems Market

2. Market Overview

2.1. Product Taxonomy

2.2. Revenue Model of a Storage Systems Company

2.3. Material Handling and Storage Systems Market Landscape

2.4. Value Chain Analysis

2.5. UAE Latest Industry Developments, 2023

2.6. Latest Industry Developments, 2023

2.7. UAE vs Material Handling and Storage Systems Market

2.8. Growth Drivers

2.9. Trends and Developments

2.10. Key Challenges

2.11. Different Solutions as per Customer Requirements

2.12. Cross-Comparison of Various Pallet Racking Solutions

2.12.1. Surface Area

2.12.2. Volume

2.12.3. Speed

2.12.4. Height

2.12.5. Width

2.12.6. Initial Investment

2.12.7. Rotation

3. Storage Systems Market

3.1. Market Ecosystem

3.2. Heatmap of Major Local Players in UAE

3.3. Market Sizing and Segmentation

3.3.1. Storage Systems Market Size (Revenue in $ Mn), 2018-2023

3.3.2. Segmentation by Product Type (Revenue in %), 2023

3.3.3. Segmentation by End-Users (Revenue in %), 2023

3.3.4. Major End-User Landscape in UAE, 2023

3.4. Competition Framework

3.5. Refrigerated Display Cabinets Market

3.5.1. Heatmap of Major Players

3.5.2. Market Overview, Sizing, and Segmentation

3.5.3. Competition Landscape

3.6. Loading Bay Solutions Market

3.6.1. Heatmap of Major Players

3.6.2. Market Overview, Sizing, and Segmentation

4. Future Outlook and Projections

4.1. UAE and Market Size Projections, 2023-2028

4.2. Segmentation by Product Type and End-Users, 2028

5. Analyst Recommendations

5.1. Identifying Whitespaces and Growth Opportunities

5.2. Entry Barriers and Potential Risks

5.3. Strategic Roadmaps for Business Expansion

6. Kuwait Forklift Market

6.1. Overview of Kuwait Forklift Market

6.2. Kuwait Forklift Market Sizing, 2018-2028

