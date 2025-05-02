Cosequin® Celebrates AKC Diving Dogs Premier Cup As Presenting Sponsor At Mississippi State University

LANCASTER, S.C., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosequin®, the #1 veterinarian-recommended retail joint health supplement brand,▼proudly served as the presenting sponsor of the 2025 American Kennel Club (AKC) Diving Dogs Premier Cup, held on the campus of Mississippi State University on Saturday, April 5.

The event brought together some of the nation's top canine athletes for an exciting display of speed, strength, and agility in three high-energy events: Distance, Air Retrieve, and Hydro Dash. Athletes competed in three divisions-Lap, Elite, and Premier-in the Distance events. Air Retrieve comprised two divisions-Open and Lap. The top three athletes in each division took home prize money.

The competition was filmed on-site and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 on May 4 from 8–10 PM ET, offering dog lovers across the country a front-row seat to the action.

"Supporting this event allows us to celebrate the incredible bond between dogs and their owners," said Dr. Todd Henderson, DVM, President and CEO of Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. "I am honored that the American Kennel Club's Diving Dogs Premier Cup, presented by Cosequin®, was hosted on the campus of my alma mater, Mississippi State University."

The partnership between Cosequin® and the AKC Diving Dogs Premier Cup highlights the important role joint health plays in the lives of dogs. From high-flying jumps to longdistance splashes, these dogs rely on their joints to perform at their best-making Cosequin® a natural fit for the event.

ABOUT COSEQUIN® JOINT HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS

Cosequin® Joint Health Supplements are formulated to support the daily joint health of dogs. For over 30 years, Cosequin® has been the leader in setting industry standards for veterinary joint health supplements. Cosequin® is the #1 veterinarian recommended joint health supplement brand.

▼Source: Among retail brands. Survey conducted among small animal veterinarians who recommended oral joint health supplements.

* Source: Survey conducted among small animal veterinarians who recommended animal supplements.

SOURCE Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

