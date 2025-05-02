Reduction Of The Share Capital
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 27 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
2 May 2025
Reduction of the share capital
At the Annual General Meeting of ROCKWOOL A/S (the“ Company ”) held on 2 April 2025, it was resolved to reduce the Company's B share capital from nominally 118,028,700 DKK to nominally 113,427,400 DKK by cancelling a portion of the Company's treasury B shares, corresponding to nominally 4,601,300 DKK.
The Company has today completed the capital reduction and registered it with the Danish Business Authority, thus cancelling 4,601,300 B shares of 1 DKK each, corresponding to a total nominal value of 4,601,300 DKK.
Following the reduction, the Company's total share capital amounts to nominally 211,605,790 DKK, divided into a class A share capital of nominally 98,178,390 DKK and a class B share capital of nominally 113,427,400 DKK.
The capital reduction does not affect the Company's share buy-back programme, which continues unchanged as previously announced.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachment
-
SE-2025-27_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment