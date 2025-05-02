MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcementfor ROCKWOOL A/SRelease no. 27 – 2025to Nasdaq Copenhagen

2 May 2025

Reduction of the share capital

At the Annual General Meeting of ROCKWOOL A/S (the“ Company ”) held on 2 April 2025, it was resolved to reduce the Company's B share capital from nominally 118,028,700 DKK to nominally 113,427,400 DKK by cancelling a portion of the Company's treasury B shares, corresponding to nominally 4,601,300 DKK.

The Company has today completed the capital reduction and registered it with the Danish Business Authority, thus cancelling 4,601,300 B shares of 1 DKK each, corresponding to a total nominal value of 4,601,300 DKK.

Following the reduction, the Company's total share capital amounts to nominally 211,605,790 DKK, divided into a class A share capital of nominally 98,178,390 DKK and a class B share capital of nominally 113,427,400 DKK.

The capital reduction does not affect the Company's share buy-back programme, which continues unchanged as previously announced.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

Attachment

SE-2025-27_EN