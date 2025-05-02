Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market Review 2021-2024 And Forecast 2025-2034 - Growing Demand From The Automotive Sector And For Renewable Energy Sources Driving The Industry At 13% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|220
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$27.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$92.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Advancements in HVO production technology
3.6.1.2 Growing demand for renewable energy sources
3.6.1.3 Increasing demand from the automotive sector
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 High production costs
3.6.2.2 Competition from other renewable fuels
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Source of Feedstock, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Food and feed crops
5.2.1 Soybean oil
5.2.2 Canola oil
5.2.3 Sunflower oil
5.2.4 Palm oil
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Animal fats
5.3.1 Tallow
5.3.2 Lard
5.4 Used cooking oils
5.5 Palm oil mill effluent
5.6 Others
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Grade, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Class 1: premium grade HVO
6.3 Class 2: standard grade HVO
6.4 Class 3: basic grade HVO
6.5 Class 4: specialty grade HVO
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Standalone hydrotreating technology
7.3 Co-Processing technology
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Sustainable aviation fuel
8.3 Automotive fuel
8.4 Marine fuel
8.5 Industrial power generation
8.6 Heating fuel
8.7 Agricultural equipment fuel
8.8 Lubricants
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 ALFA LAVAL
10.2 Cepsa
10.3 Desmet
10.4 DIAMOND GREEN DIESEL
10.5 Neste
10.6 Preem
10.7 Repsol
10.8 Shell
10.9 TotalEnergies
10.10 UPM Biofuels
10.11 Valero Energy
10.12 World Energy
