All-Party Meeting Chaired By Punjab CM Decides Not To Give Extra Water To Haryana

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 2 (IANS) The all-party meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Friday to discuss the issue of giving additional water to neighbouring Haryana, unanimously decided that the state itself has no surplus water. They also decided to meet either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to apprise them of the situation.

The meeting comprised leaders from the AAP, BJP, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Later there was a media interaction after the all-party meeting of all prominent parties expressed unanimity with the AAP government's refusal to share extra water with Haryana.

Chief Minister Mann told the media that all the political parties, rising above their ideology, suggested to the government that it must save every drop of the water which is the state's lifeline.

CM Mann said Haryana, which is already receiving 4,700 cusecs against its allocated 1,700 cusecs, is now set to benefit from additional theft of Punjab's rightful share.

The ongoing row was triggered by the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) decision to release 8,500 cusecs of water from the reservoir to Haryana, which is an additional 4,500 cusecs.

CM Mann clarified that Haryana has already used 103 per cent of its share and warned of agitation“if Punjab's rights are denied”.

He said the government of Punjab has convened a special Assembly session on sharing water on May 5.

Amid the presence of state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, CM Mann expressed anguish against the move of the Centre to“snatch” waters of Punjab by misusing the BBMB.

He said that during the meeting, issues pertaining to usurping of rights of Punjab by the Union government through unfair allocation of water to Haryana by the BBMB, was deliberated upon.

“At the meeting, the unity of all political parties over the sensitive issue was reflected by opposing the move of the Centre to share more water,” Mann said categorically.

“We all are united for safeguarding the interests of Punjab and Punjabis. We got a suggestion to meet the Prime Minister on the issue, and we will arrive at the decision after the special Assembly session on Monday,” he said.

He clarified,“All parties would be allowed to speak on the issue as much as they can.”

The Chief Minister also clarified that Punjabis have the right over every drop of river water and no one can snatch it.

In the special session of the Vidhan Sabha, the government will bring a special resolution on the water issue.

He reiterated that the government will not compromise over this issue, and the interests of the state on the river waters will be safeguarded.

Saying Punjab has no surplus water to share with anyone, state BJP President Jakhar said at a time when war-like conditions persist at the International Border, the government is destabilising Punjab by entangling its police force in protests and demonstrations.

Jakhar emphasised that the BJP has always firmly stood for Punjab's interests and maintained a clear stance that Punjab has no surplus water to share with any state.

While the release of water is yet to start, the Punjab government has stepped up security at the regulator end of the Nangal dam fearing a law-and-order situation.

CM Mann rushed to the Nangal Dam on Thursday and locked downstream gates so as not to allow release of water meant for Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora highlighted that Punjab, with a 60 per cent share in the BBMB, is facing attempts to divert its waters unjustly to Haryana.