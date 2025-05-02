IPL 2025: Important For KKR To Take It One Game At A Time, Says Rahane On Race To Playoffs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The race to playoffs for IPL 2025 has now only eight teams left in contention for four spots. With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) eliminated from the race, the onus is on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to up their ante in every outing now if they wish to enter the playoffs and retain their title.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane admitted the immediate aim for his team is to qualify and be in the playoffs, starting from their back-to-back home games against RR and CSK. KKR, currently with nine points, have won only one home game in the ongoing season, which puts their clashes against RR and CSK in a must-win territory.

“I think the next two games we are playing at Kolkata, as you mentioned, are against RR and CSK. It's important for us to take one game at a time. As you mentioned, RR and CSK are out, but they are still dangerous teams. When teams are out, they got nothing to lose, and they come with a different mindset to play the game.”

“So, for us, it's important to go out there with the right mindset, right attitude on that given day and give our best and try to win the match. So, that will be really important playing against RR and CSK,” said Rahane to IANS during the Star Sports Press Room show, centered around the race to playoffs, on Friday.

A 14-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday meant that KKR are still alive in contention for a top-four finish. In that win, veteran spinner Sunil Narine shaped as a decisive figure in all aspects of the game for KKR.

Narine hit a quick 27 with the bat, before effecting a run-out of KL Rahul and picked 3-29, including two wickets in the 14th over. Apart from pulling off a catch of Ashutosh Sharma, Narine also captained KKR when Rahane went off the field due to a hand injury. Barring the ongoing and 2021 seasons with KKR, Rahane had largely been a part of opposition teams strategising against Narine and decoding his mystery.

Now, as someone who captains Narine, Rahane explained what makes him such a fantastic asset in the KKR set-up.“Talking about Sunil Narine, I think he's been fantastic for us, and this franchise. We all know that I'm watching him for the first time. But I was here in 2021 (as a KKR player), and he's been working really hard on his game.”

“He still goes to the ground before the team's practice. He will bowl for an hour. Then he'll bat again and come to bowl. So, I think the hard work, the attitude which he has, and the experience which he brings has been amazing. He seems to be really calm, a very composed guy and very well thinker of the game.”

“As you mentioned, I used to see him from the opposition team. But now it's so good to have him on the same side. Kabhi bhi uske paas jaa sakta hoon (I can go to him anytime) whenever we are in a difficult situation, when we are bowling, and he always delivers. So, it's good to have him and also not to forget, Varun Chakravarthy as well. He's been doing well for us,” he concluded.

