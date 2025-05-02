Daam Wraps Up Awareness Campaign Targeting Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Behavioral Healthcare Center (Daam) wrapped up an awareness campaign on the principle of respect, targeting school students at elementary, preparatory, and secondary levels.

Running from April 14 to 30, the campaign focused on instilling respect in daily behaviour and making it the basis on which positive social interactions are built. It also highlighted the role of the principle of respect in developing a balanced personality and creating a cohesive society.

Held in cooperation with the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association, the QatarDebate Center, and the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara, the awareness campaign featured a variety of activities and events: a lecture on the importance of self-respect and respect for others, a video presentation accompanied by various competitions and quizzes, and a puppet theater performance.

In this context, Director of Community Awareness at Daam, Jawaher Abu Alfain, highlighted that Daam believes that raising a generation on respect and behavioral awareness begins in the classroom and reaffirmed Daam's commitment to delivering positive messages in ways that resonate with students and their surroundings.

She said that working together with the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association, the QatarDebate Center, and the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara on this campaign has enriched it and amplified its impact in the school community, adding that the partners are looking forward to achieving tangible outcomes that contribute to a more respectful and positive educational environment

Organizers noted that the campaign would continue throughout the academic term, with future plans to expand and introduce new, specialized initiatives.

For their part, representatives of the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association and the QatarDebate Center expressed their pleasure in participating in this initiative, which embodies teamwork and stressed the importance of cultivating potential in the youth and instilling in them principles of positive leadership.