Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Across KP, Says Met Office

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next 24 hours. The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy during this period.

According to the Met Office, rain is likely in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Dir, Malakand, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mohmand, Bajaur, Kohat, Orakzai, Khyber, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and both North and South Waziristan. Dust storms and hailstorms may also occur at isolated places.

Rainfall was recorded in several areas on the previous day, including 13 mm in Kakol, 5 mm in Mir Khani, 2 mm in Pattan, and 1 mm in Balakot.

In terms of temperatures, Peshawar is expected to see a high of 39°C and a low of 23°C. The lowest temperature was recorded in Kalam at 11°C and in Dir at 12°C. Meanwhile, Dera Ismail Khan is expected to experience scorching temperatures, reaching up to 43°C.