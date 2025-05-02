Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Across KP, Says Met Office
According to the Met Office, rain is likely in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Dir, Malakand, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mohmand, Bajaur, Kohat, Orakzai, Khyber, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and both North and South Waziristan. Dust storms and hailstorms may also occur at isolated places.
Also Read: Terror Incidents in Peshawar, DI Khan, and Karak: Grenade Attack, Gunfire, and Martyrdom of Police Officer
Rainfall was recorded in several areas on the previous day, including 13 mm in Kakol, 5 mm in Mir Khani, 2 mm in Pattan, and 1 mm in Balakot.
In terms of temperatures, Peshawar is expected to see a high of 39°C and a low of 23°C. The lowest temperature was recorded in Kalam at 11°C and in Dir at 12°C. Meanwhile, Dera Ismail Khan is expected to experience scorching temperatures, reaching up to 43°C.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment