'Restore Peace Now!': Massive Protest In South Waziristan Demands End To Insecurity And Abductions

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)In a powerful show of unity, a massive protest was held in South Waziristan's Wana Bazaar under the banner of Olasi Pasoon; a grassroots consultative committee actively working for peace in Waziristan, demand lasting peace, an end to kidnappings, and improved security across the region.

People from all walks of life - including traders, lawyers, tribal elders, religious scholars, political activists, and youth - participated in the protest, waving white flags as a symbol of peace and chanting slogans like“Aman Bahal Karo, Bahal Karo!” (Restore peace now!).

The protest march comes in response to a recent surge in lawlessness, including abductions, robberies, and bomb blasts, which have caused widespread fear and disrupted daily life. Protesters highlighted the urgent need to restore order and ensure the safety of the local population.

Speakers demanded the immediate recovery of two kidnapped Customs officials, the release of politician Ali Wazir, and the reopening of Angoor Adda border crossing for trade activities. They stressed that peace is the state's primary responsibility and warned of escalated protests, including sit-ins, if their demands are ignored.

“Today's peace march proves that the tribal people are peaceful and stand against violence and unrest in any form,” said one speaker, adding that insecurity has severely impacted local businesses and made life difficult for traders and ordinary citizens alike.

Markets in Wana, Azam Warsak, and Shakai remained completely shut during the protest, while calls were made for urgent steps to ensure the safety of teachers and educational institutions.

Olasi Pasoon appealed to state institutions to safeguard the lives and property of the people. The protest concluded peacefully, with demonstrators reiterating their commitment to nonviolence and their demand for sustainable, long-term peace.