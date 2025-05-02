Parliament Calls On Foreign States To Accelerate Delivery Of Air Defense Systems To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has appealed to the parliaments and governments of foreign countries regarding Russia's true intentions to continue its full-scale war against Ukraine.

As many as 287 MPs adopted the respective draft resolution, No. 13228 , during a session on May 1, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak posted on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The appeal to foreign states was initiated by a large group of lawmakers, including Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, MPs Oleksandr Merezhko, Oleksandr Korniienko, Olena Kondratiuk, and others.

The explanatory note to the resolution states that the goal of the appeal is to urge the parliaments and governments of foreign countries and international organizations to accelerate the provision of sufficient air defense systems to Ukraine to counter Russian terror. Additionally, the appeal calls for increased investment in Ukraine's defense industry, considering the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to meet Ukraine's defense needs.

"The 'Coalition of the Willing' initiative is an important part of this process, and its successful implementation will significantly contribute to preventing further aggression by the Russian Federation and strengthening the European security architecture," the explanatory note reads.