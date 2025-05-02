ENTSO-E Raises Electricity Export Capacity Limit From Ukraine Towards EU Countries
The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The electricity export capacity limit from Ukraine and Moldova to EU countries has been raised to 650 megawatts. From March 2024 until now, the electricity export capacity limit from Ukraine and Moldova was set at 550 megawatts,” Galushchenko wrote.
In his words, Ukraine trades electricity with all neighboring European countries, such as Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Poland and Moldova. At the same time, every spring, exports increase and imports decrease.
“Increasing the export capacity limit is positive for Ukraine, both as an additional opportunity to balance the energy system without generation restrictions, and as a tool for obtaining additional profits from foreign trade and replenishing the state budget,” Galushchenko noted.
A reminder that, in 2024, Ukraine's electricity imports increased by 5.5 times compared to 2023, totaling 4.437 million megawatt-hours. Meanwhile, the export of electricity reduced by 5% to 348.5 thousand megawatt-hours.gov
