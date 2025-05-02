Zelensky Awards 470 Defenders, 354 Of Them Posthumously
The relevant decree No. 270/2025 , dated May 1, was published on the president's official website, Ukrinform reports.
The President awarded the defenders for their personal courage in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for selflessly performing their military duty.Read also: Zelensky presents state awards to border guards
The defenders were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi "For Courage", and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "To the Defender of the Fatherland", and“For Saved Life.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment