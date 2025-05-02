Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Awards 470 Defenders, 354 Of Them Posthumously

2025-05-02 05:06:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded state honors to 470 defenders of Ukraine, including 354 of them posthumously.

The relevant decree No. 270/2025 , dated May 1, was published on the president's official website, Ukrinform reports.

The President awarded the defenders for their personal courage in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for selflessly performing their military duty.

The defenders were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi "For Courage", and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "To the Defender of the Fatherland", and“For Saved Life.”

