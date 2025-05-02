Injury Toll In Russia's Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 28

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of people injured due to the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 28.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram .

"The number of injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 28. The Russians struck civilian infrastructure in the city," the message reads.

Fedorov noted that residential buildings, a university, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Russian drone strikes civilian car inregion

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russians launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia; earlier, it was known that 14 people had been injured.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA