Injury Toll In Russia's Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 28
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram .
"The number of injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 28. The Russians struck civilian infrastructure in the city," the message reads.
Fedorov noted that residential buildings, a university, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.Read also: Russian drone strikes civilian car in Zaporizhzhia region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russians launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia; earlier, it was known that 14 people had been injured.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA
