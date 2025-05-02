U.S. Intel Suggests Putin Changes His Immediate Goals For Ukraine War CNN

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Recent U.S. and Western intelligence assessments suggest that Russian leader Vladimir Putin may have shifterd his short-term goals in the war against Ukraine. He is now reportedly focusing on consolidating control over occupied territories and saving Russia's struggling economy.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by CNN , citing its intelligence sources.

Until recently, Putin believed he had the upper hand in the war and hoped to continue it in order to seize the entire country.

These changes in the Russian leader's approach could benefit former President Donald Trump, who hopes to broker a peace agreement.

“All of this really depends on what is the U.S. willing to put on the table so that he could not just claim victory domestically but really feel that he has achieved something that is worth a significant pause and then maybe retake up the fight at some point later,” said a senior western intelligence official.

According to the source, the Kremlin hopes that improving relations with the U.S.“draws the attention away after a tactical pause and that they can then use the mix of military, economic, informational and political tools to achieve Putin's full objectives in Ukraine and beyond.”

At the same time, U.S. officials remain skeptical about the Russian leader's willingness to agree to a truce. Even if he does, they believe he may resume fighting later to capture more territory in the long term.

Among politicians and intelligence officials, there have long been doubts that Putin and the circle around him are negotiating in good faith. Instead, they appear to be stalling to prolong their military campaign.

wants to freeze war, not end it - Yerma

Earlier this year, U.S. intelligence officials warned Trump's advisors that gaining control over Ukraine remains Putin's top priority and that he would exploit any rush to negotiations by a new administration to achieve that goal.

As reported by Ukrinform, Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the United States expects both Ukraine and Russia to give up some territory in order to reach a peace agreement.