MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders have destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 medium-range surface-to-air missile system, along with its ammunition, positioned by invding forces on a key eastern front line.

This was reported by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The Buk system was detected by artillery reconnaissance troops of the Chornyi Lis brigade and destroyed by neighboring units.

Khortytsia emphasized that the Buk-M3 is one of the key components of Russia's air defense system, with an estimated value of around $45 million.

“Each such explosion and destruction of vital enemy military equipment reduces the invading army's capabilities on the battlefield for a prolonged period,” the Ukrainian military stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, there were a total of 196 combat engagements along the front line over the past 24 hours.