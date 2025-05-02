Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Buk Air Defense System
This was reported by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
The Buk system was detected by artillery reconnaissance troops of the Chornyi Lis brigade and destroyed by neighboring units.
Khortytsia emphasized that the Buk-M3 is one of the key components of Russia's air defense system, with an estimated value of around $45 million.
“Each such explosion and destruction of vital enemy military equipment reduces the invading army's capabilities on the battlefield for a prolonged period,” the Ukrainian military stated.Read also: Ukrainian drones hit over 160,000 enemy targets in two months – Syrskyi
As reported by Ukrinform, there were a total of 196 combat engagements along the front line over the past 24 hours.
