Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,110 Over Past Day
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Other Russian losses include: 10,741 (+9) tanks, 22,369 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 27,186 (+50) artillery systems, 1,375 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,152 (+4) air defense systems, 370 (+0) aircraft, 335 (+0) helicopters, 34,539 (+138) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, one (+0) submarine, 46,882 (+132) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,869 (+0) units of special equipment.
The figures are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Buk air defense system
As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on May 1, 140 combat clashes had been recorded between Ukrainian defense forces and Russian troops along the frontlines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment