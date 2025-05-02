Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,110 Over Past Day

2025-05-02 05:06:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian forces in their war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to May 2, 2025, amount to approximately 954,300 personnel, including 1,110 over the past day alone.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Other Russian losses include: 10,741 (+9) tanks, 22,369 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 27,186 (+50) artillery systems, 1,375 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,152 (+4) air defense systems, 370 (+0) aircraft, 335 (+0) helicopters, 34,539 (+138) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, one (+0) submarine, 46,882 (+132) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,869 (+0) units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Buk air defense system

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on May 1, 140 combat clashes had been recorded between Ukrainian defense forces and Russian troops along the frontlines.

