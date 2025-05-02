Zaporizhzhia Electric Locomotive Repair Plant Hit By Russian Attack Ukrzaliznytsia
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) on Telegram .
The company emphasized that this is a purely civilian facility specializing in the repair of passenger electric locomotives.
The fire has been extinguished by morning by State Emergency Service (SES) firefighters, and explosives experts are currently working at the site.
The plant's on-duty personnel were in a shelter at the time of the attack, so there were no injuries or fatalities, Ukrzaliznytsia stated.
“Following the attack on the DVRZ railway plant in Kyiv, this is yet another example of the enemy deliberately targeting exclusively civilian railway infrastructure, attempting to obstruct the movement of our country,” the company stressed.Read also: Injury toll in Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 28
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia launched at least 10 strikes at Zaporizhzhia. A 61-year-old man was killed. A total of 29 people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy. Twelve individuals remain hospitalized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment