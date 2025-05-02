Ukrainian Forces Down 64 Russian Drones Overnight
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram .
Starting 21:30 on Thursday, May 1, Russian forces launched 150 strike UAVs and drone decoys of various types from the regions of Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).
The aerial attack was countered by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire teams.
As of 8:00 on Friday, May 2, as many as 64 Shahed-type strike drones and other types of drones were confirmed shot down in eastern, southern, and central Ukraine.
Additionally, 62 Russian drone decoys were lost from tracking without causing damage.
Consequences of the Russian attack were recorded in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,110 over past day
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia launched at least 10 strikes at Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the death of a 61-year-old man and injuries to 29 people, including a 13-year-old boy. 12 people remain hospitalized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment