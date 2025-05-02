Ukrainian Forces Down 64 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 64 drones that Russia used in an attack on Ukraine starting the previous evening.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram .

Starting 21:30 on Thursday, May 1, Russian forces launched 150 strike UAVs and drone decoys of various types from the regions of Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The aerial attack was countered by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire teams.

As of 8:00 on Friday, May 2, as many as 64 Shahed-type strike drones and other types of drones were confirmed shot down in eastern, southern, and central Ukraine.

Additionally, 62 Russian drone decoys were lost from tracking without causing damage.

Consequences of the Russian attack were recorded in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia launched at least 10 strikes at Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the death of a 61-year-old man and injuries to 29 people, including a 13-year-old boy. 12 people remain hospitalized.