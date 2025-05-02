War Update: 199 Combat Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 1, there were 199 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders along the frontline.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 8:00, Friday, May 2.

Throughout the day, Russian forces launched three missile strikes, 96 airstrikes (using five missiles and 172 guided bombs), 5,898 shelling attacks (including 61 with multiple rocket launchers), and deployed 2,991 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted multiple areas across Sumy, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

In response, Ukrainian missile and artillery forces struck six clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, one UAV command post, and two air defense systems.

In the Kharkiv secto r, eight battles occurred near Vovchansk, Kamianka, Topoli, Novovasylivka, and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks near Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy carried out 27 attacks attempting to advance near Nadiya, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, Ridkodub, and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk sector , four clashes occurred near Verkhniokamianske and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled six Russian assaults near Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russians lunched four attacks near Shcherbynivka, Druzhba, and Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 64 Russian attacks near Zvirove, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Vodiane Druhe, Oleksandropil, Malynivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, and Andriivka. In addition to these, Russian forces also launched attacks toward Pokrovsk, Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Bahatyr, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian forces halted 15 assaults near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, and toward Bahatyr and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipole sector , no engagements were reported.

In the Orikhiv sector , there were four failed enemy attacks near Lobkove, Kamianske, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy attempted one failed assault at the Ukrainian positions.

In the Kursk sector , 33 clashes occurred. The Russians launched 210 artillery attacks (five with MLRS), 15 airstrikes, and dropped 21 guided aerial bombs.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive formations were spotted.

As reported earlier, Russia has lost approximately 954,300 troops since the full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022, including 1,110 over the past day.