Rescue Efforts Completed In Zaporizhzhia After Russian Attack: Three Pulled From Rubble, 29 Wounded In Total

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia after a massive shelling by the enemy.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook .

According to the report, as of 07:00 on May 2, the number of injured increased to 29. Rescuers unblocked three people from the rubble of the destroyed building.

Preliminary information about the death of one person was not confirmed: the man regained consciousness. The number of injured is being clarified.

SES psychologists helped 22 people, including two children.

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed. Relevant emergency and utility services of the city worked at the scene.

Injury toll in Russia's attack onrises to 28

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine involved 102 rescuers and 23 units of equipment in the aftermath.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russians struck at least 10 times in Zaporizhzhia . Earlier it was reported that a 61-year-old man was killed. Twenty-nine people were injured. Among the injured is a 13-year-old boy.