Russians Attacked Nine Communities In Sumy Region With Guided Bombs And Drones Yesterday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yesterday, Russian troops attacked nine communities in Sumy region with guided aerial bombs and FPV drones.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook .

From the morning of May 1 to the morning of May 2, the Russians struck more than 70 times at 23 settlements in 9 territorial communities of Sumy region .

Most attacks were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy launched 15 attacks with guided aerial bombs and carried out more than 30 attacks with FPV drones.

Another 27 people were evacuated from the border communities over the day.

The air alert in Sumy region lasted 12 hours and 29 minutes.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of May 1, Russians attacked an industrial facility in the Sumy community.

The photo is illustrative