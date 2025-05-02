Explosions Reported In Crimea, Fires Seen In Kacha Near Military Airfield Social Networks
This is reported by the Telegram channel“Crimean Wind”, Ukrinform reports.
“The video shows the morning in Kacha, where the Russian military airfield is located,” the post says, and a video of the fire is being shared.
It is also noted that something is burning in the village of Uhlove, near Kacha, after the Russian air defense system.
According to the Crimean Wind Telegram , citing satellite imagery, the fire in Uglovoye is intensifying, with the fire area increasing several times in two hours.
It is also reported that powerful explosions were heard in Sevastopol and Saki.
As reported, explosions have been heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea since the evening of April 23.
The first photo is illustrative
