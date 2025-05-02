Explosions Reported In Crimea, Fires Seen In Kacha Near Military Airfield Social Networks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea at night, and fires were reported in Kacha, where the Russian military airfield is located.

This is reported by the Telegram channel“Crimean Wind”, Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="Crimeanwind/78896" data-width="100%"></script>

“The video shows the morning in Kacha, where the Russian military airfield is located,” the post says, and a video of the fire is being shared.

It is also noted that something is burning in the village of Uhlove, near Kacha, after the Russian air defense system.

According to the Crimean Wind Telegram , citing satellite imagery, the fire in Uglovoye is intensifying, with the fire area increasing several times in two hours.

Russia usesas launch site for ballistic missiles – Ukraine Navy

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="Crimeanwind/78875" data-width="100%"></script>

It is also reported that powerful explosions were heard in Sevastopol and Saki.

As reported, explosions have been heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea since the evening of April 23.

The first photo is illustrative