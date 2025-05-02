SBGS Spox: Russia Using Massive Shelling And Assaults In Vovchansk Area
This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, on television on Friday, Ukrinform reports.
“Kharkiv region is the direction of the village of Vovchansk . The enemy continues to storm the positions of border guards and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This is preceded by massive shelling to destroy the positions of Ukrainian defenders and weaken our defense so that assault groups can enter the battle in the future,” Demchenko said.
At the same time, he noted that the enemy cannot achieve significant results in either Kharkiv or Sumy regions.Read also: War update: 177 clashes in past day, fighting most intense in Pokrovsk axis
According to the SBGS spokesperson, the enemy has been amassing personnel and equipment in the Kursk region since last year. Previously, these forces were used against Ukrainian units in the Kursk region, and now they are being used to form small assault groups for operations in the Sumy region.
As reported, 199 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front yesterday, May 1.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment