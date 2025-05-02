SBGS Spox: Russia Using Massive Shelling And Assaults In Vovchansk Area

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army continues to storm the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, on television on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

“Kharkiv region is the direction of the village of Vovchansk . The enemy continues to storm the positions of border guards and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This is preceded by massive shelling to destroy the positions of Ukrainian defenders and weaken our defense so that assault groups can enter the battle in the future,” Demchenko said.

At the same time, he noted that the enemy cannot achieve significant results in either Kharkiv or Sumy regions.

According to the SBGS spokesperson, the enemy has been amassing personnel and equipment in the Kursk region since last year. Previously, these forces were used against Ukrainian units in the Kursk region, and now they are being used to form small assault groups for operations in the Sumy region.

As reported, 199 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front yesterday, May 1.