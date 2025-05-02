Zaporizhzhia Hit By 11 Shaheds Overnight, Damaging Houses, Factory Workshops, And University Building

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with 11 drones, damaging houses, factory workshops, a university building and a medical facility.

This was reported on television by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Yesterday at 22:00 the enemy began to attack the city with“Shaheds”. A total of 11“Shaheds”“flew” to three districts of Zaporizhzhia ,” Fedorov said.

According to him, 29 wounded sought medical assistance, 12 of them are in hospital, two of them are in serious condition. Among the victims is a 13-year-old child.

“Dozens of houses were damaged, the university building was damaged, and windows were smashed in a health care facility. One house was destroyed. The center of the house was hit by a Shahed. We have analyzed the condition of the building, and it will not be restored. Most likely, it will be demolished. But it will take 3-5 days to make an inventory,” said the head of the RMA.

According to Regina Kharchenko, secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, the dormitory was destroyed. Utilities are working at the site.

Yesterday, rescuers unblocked three people from the rubble.

According to local authorities, the fate of all residents of the damaged buildings is known. No one was killed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck at least 10 times in Zaporizhzhia late on May 1.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that the Zaporizhzhia Electric Locomotive Repair Plan had come under a massive attack. The staff on duty at the plant was in a shelter, so there were no injuries or deaths.