Modern Combat Tactics Successfully Applied During Anti-Terror Operations, Says Defense Official

The application of modern combat tactics and the integration of new military trends into the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were visibly demonstrated during recent anti-terror operations, according to Colonel Anar Eyvazov, Head of the Press and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Defense.

Speaking at the second edition of the forum titled“Public Processes in the Media Sphere”-organized by the Media Development Agency-Colonel Eyvazov participated in the panel session“The Media Agenda in the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty.”

He emphasized the efficiency and professionalism of the Armed Forces, noting that the operations were completed within a matter of hours and conducted with precision.

“In the operations conducted in Garabagh, utmost care was taken to ensure that no harm came to civilians or cultural monuments,” he stated.“Despite such constraints, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces successfully neutralized the remaining Armenian armed groups operating illegally within our national territory.”

Colonel Eyvazov's remarks highlighted the military's capability to adapt modern warfare techniques in real time, reinforcing Azerbaijan's commitment to lawful and ethical military conduct even in high-stakes operations.