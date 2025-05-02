Ombudsman: Rapid Digitalization Is Shaping New Media Environment

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The rapid adoption of digital technologies, the modernization of the media landscape, and related innovations have contributed to the formation of a qualitatively new media environment in recent years, Azernews reports.

This statement was made by Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva during the opening speech at the Second Forum titled“Public Processes in the Media Space,” organized by the Media Development Agency (MEDIA).

Aliyeva emphasized that one of the key pillars of building a democratic and law-based state is the existence of an independent media and the safeguarding of freedom of thought, speech, and the press.

She noted that media plays a crucial role in promoting legal awareness among the public, delivering information about current developments in a timely and objective manner, and thereby shaping public opinion and serving as an effective tool for public oversight.

However, the Ombudsman also drew attention to the risks emerging in today's digital media environment. These include disinformation, hate speech, breaches of privacy, digital surveillance, cyberbullying, disruption of education, exposure to harmful content, and the promotion of aggressive behavior.

Aliyeva stressed that media activity must be governed not only by legal frameworks but also by ethical standards. She underlined the importance of respecting national and moral values and, above all, aligning all media practices with the principles of human rights and human dignity.