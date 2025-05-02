Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Venezuela's Interior Minister Accuses U.S. Of Kidnapping Migrant Children

2025-05-02 05:05:15
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CARACAS, May 2 (NNN-ABN) – Venezuelan Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, accused U.S. authorities of kidnapping children of Venezuelan migrants in the United States.

“Imperialism has no choice but to resort to extremes, including kidnapping Venezuelans and trying to divide families by stealing the children of migrants,” Cabello said, during an official event in Caracas.

The minister was speaking at a commemoration marking the sixth anniversary of the defeat of a failed coup attempt near an air base in the Venezuelan capital.

Cabello said that, the U.S. government, along with its local“accomplices,” has incited attacks against Venezuelan migrants, after facing repeated setbacks.

The Venezuelan government had previously condemned U.S. authorities for separating a two-year-old child, Maikelys Espinoza, from her mother, moments before her deportation to Venezuela.– NNN-ABN

