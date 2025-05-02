UAE, Lebanon Pledge Closer Ties

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, May 2 (NNN-WAM) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Lebanon, issued a joint statement yesterday, highlighting their shared commitment to deepening bilateral relations and enhancing regional cooperation, during the first official visit of Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, to the UAE

Aoun and UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held talks focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors and reaffirmed the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries, the statement said.

The UAE president reiterated UAE's steadfast support for Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty, according to the statement.

Aoun, in turn, thanked the UAE for its continued support. He praised the UAE's humanitarian and developmental assistance to Lebanon, and expressed readiness to expand joint efforts in economic and institutional development, the statement added.

The two sides agreed to increase collaboration in economic and investment sectors, including the exchange of expertise and knowledge in government performance. As part of this effort, the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs' Government Experience Exchange Office will visit Beirut, to share practices aimed at improving institutional effectiveness in both countries, the statement noted.

Further agreements included easing travel procedures between the two countries, to facilitate the movement of citizens and the intention to elevate diplomatic representation. The countries also announced plans to establish a joint UAE-Lebanon Business Council, and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development will dispatch a delegation to Lebanon, to assess potential cooperation projects, said the statement.– NNN-WAM