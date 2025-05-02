403
Australians Head To Polls As Major Political Parties Compete Closely
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Bugis
KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 (KUNA) -- More than 18.1 million Australians will vote on Saturday in the 2025 Australian federal election marked by strong competition between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's ruling Labor Party and the Opposition conservative party led by Peter Dutton.
The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) reported that approximately seven million voters cast their votes at early voting stations or through postal ballots, since April 22, reflecting high voter engagement.
Recent polls, including a Redbridge-Accent poll, show Labor leading 53 percent to 47 percent, though analysts suggest it may fall short of an outright majority, raising the possibility of coalition or minority government negotiations.
This election is the first where millennial and Gen Z voters outnumber older generations, potentially influencing outcomes through support for smaller parties or nontraditional platforms.
Polling stations will open nationwide at 8:00 am local time and close at 6:00 pm, with preliminary results expected in the evening, and the final results may be delayed in some districts due to postal vote counting.
The elections take place amid economic slowdown, rising living costs, and national debates over immigration, climate change, healthcare, and education, leaving voters sharply divided on the country's political direction. (end)
