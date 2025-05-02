Thermal Imaging Detect Leaking

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Eternity Waterproofing to Enhance Expertise with Thermal Imaging Certification" data-link=" Waterproofing to Enhance Expertise with Thermal Imaging Certification" class="whatsapp" SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 May 2025 - Eternity Waterproofing Pte Ltd, a leading provider of waterproofing services in Singapore , is proud to announce that its specialists will soon achieve the Level 1 Infrared Thermography Certification . This globally recognised certification, offered by the Institute of Infrared Thermography (IIRT) Singapore , empowers professionals to utilise advanced thermal imaging technology for precise water leak detection within buildings.The certification underscores the company's commitment to delivering superior service and ensuring optimal results for its clients. By integrating this cutting-edge technology, Eternity Waterproofing will enhance its ability to provide more effective waterproofing solutions, including roof waterproofing , spalling concrete repair , wall leakage repair , ceiling leakage repair , and a range of other related services.The incorporation of thermal imaging technology revolutionises the way water leaks are detected. Unlike traditional methods that often involve invasive procedures, thermal imaging enables Eternity Waterproofing's certified specialists to accurately pinpoint hidden leaks behind walls, ceilings, and floors. This non-invasive technique significantly reduces the risk of additional property damage, minimises the need for exploratory demolition, and accelerates the repair process.By integrating thermal imaging into our services, we can offer faster, more accurate diagnoses of water intrusion issues, said Leo Zi Ming, Director. This not only saves time and money for our clients but also delivers a more effective, long-term solution to water damage prevention.To meet the rigorous standards of the Certification, Eternity Waterproofing has made significant investments in state-of-the-art infrared cameras and equipment. The company now employs high-resolution thermography cameras from renowned brands such as FLIR and HIKMICRO, which are specifically designed to detect even the slightest temperature variations caused by water intrusion.Along with advanced cameras, Eternity Waterproofing has also adopted specialised software to interpret and document thermal images, providing more detailed reports and improving diagnostic accuracy. These reports, which can only be generated by licensed professionals, ensure compliance with industry standards and provide clients with reliable documentation for any necessary repairs or insurance claims.Thermal imaging will be seamlessly integrated with other diagnostic technologies, including moisture meters and pressure testing systems, offering a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to non-invasive leak detection.This certification opens new opportunities for Eternity Waterproofing in key markets, including real estate inspections, insurance assessments, and commercial property maintenance. Certified thermal imaging specialists can offer preemptive leak detection services to property managers, builders, and insurers, ensuring that potential water-related issues are identified early on and prevented before they escalate into costly repairs.Furthermore, the certification enhances Eternity Waterproofing's industry credibility, assuring clients that they work with highly trained professionals using the latest technology. This strengthens customer trust, fosters long-term partnerships, and encourages increased referrals.Hashtag: #thermalimagingcertification #thermalimaging #waterproofing #waterproofingcompany

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Eternity Waterproofing Pte Ltd

Founded in 2012, Eternity Waterproofing Pte Ltd has established itself as a



waterproofing specialist in Singapore with over 12 years of experience. The company specialises in waterproofing a variety of building systems, including pitched roof tiles, RC roofs, metal roofs, and external walls, ensuring that structures remain dry and free from water intrusion.

In addition to its core waterproofing offerings, Eternity Waterproofing offers effective repair solutions for common water leakage issues, such as inter-floor seepage, ceiling leaks, and basement wall leaks. The company also provides concrete and structural repair work, making it a comprehensive, one-stop solution for a wide range of water damage and prevention services. One of their key offerings is the advanced water seepage repair method, which efficiently addresses water penetration problems, ensuring long-lasting results and the protection of your property.



Eternity Waterproofing