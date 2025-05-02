Absolute Barbecues - Dubai's Most Loved BBQ Spot Celebrates Over 10 Years Of Sizzle

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) From exotic grills and live stations to award-winning flavours and unforgettable memories - AB's is firing up a summer celebration like no other.







Dubai – United Arab Emirates : It's more than 10 years since it first lit the grills in Dubai, AB's is celebrating not just a milestone, but a movement. What started as a bold idea - to bring live-table grilling to the city - has turned into one of the UAE's most loved dining experiences.

From the unmistakable aroma of sizzling skewers to the lively atmosphere that feels more like a celebration than a meal, AB's has become a go-to spot for birthdays, family get-togethers, and just about any day that deserves something special.

A Dining Experience You Create, Bite by Bite

The secret? It's in the experience. At AB's, guests are part of the action. Each table is fitted with its own grill, where starters are cooked fresh - exactly how you like them. Then there's the Wish Grill, a live Mongolian-style counter where adventurous eaters can choose from a selection of exotic meats, from prawns and quail to crocodile and goat brain.

It's fun, it's interactive, and it's anything but ordinary.







What's New This Summer

To mark the occasion, AB's has introduced a refreshed summer menu packed with bold new flavours alongside its crowd favourites. Whether you're a BBQ purist or a flavour chaser, there's something on the grill with your name on it.

And if it's your birthday? You'll be treated to a free buffet and cake - because that's how AB's celebrates.

More Than a Restaurant

Over the years, Absolute Barbecues has served over 1.7 million guests in Dubai alone. The brand has picked up awards from TripAdvisor, Zomato, and the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme - but more importantly, it's built a community of loyal diners who keep coming back for the experience, not just the food.

Ready To Taste the Magic?

With two convenient locations in Dubai - Sheikh Zayed Road and Deira - Absolute Barbecues is ready to welcome you to the summer celebration of a lifetime.

So go ahead - bring your appetite, bring your friends, and bring your love for flavours that set your soul (and your tastebuds) on fire.

Because at AB's, the grill is always hot. The memories? Even hotter.